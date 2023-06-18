Former Member of Parliament (MP) for Gomoa Central, Rachel Appoh, has been involved in a near-death accident in America, Mypublisher24.com is reporting.

According to eyewitnesses, the former Minister for Gender Children and Social Protection under the Mahama administration and two other Ghanaians on board a gray Toyota Camery sustained various degrees of injuries.

The accident occurred on Saturday when the victims were returning from the wedding ceremony of a friend in one of the States in the US.

The accident involving three cars was reportedly caused by an unlicensed Ghanaian female driver who was also at the wedding.

An ambulance was called to convey the victims to an undisclosed hospital, the source said adding “Rachel’s right leg has been affected”.

As at press time, family and close relatives of Rachel Appoh have been tight lipped over the incident.

The former Gomoa Central Legislature has also not been available for comments as her phones has been unreachable.

Honourable Appoh is set to stage a comeback in the Gomoa Central Constituency in the 2024 general election to win back the seat he lost in 2016.

The Gomoa Central Constituency is among some 27 Constituencies the National Democratic Congress has postponed parliamentary primaries to a later date.