Dancehall King Shatta Wale has expressed his displeasure in Ghanaians who meddle in his affairs, worse yet those who spread unfounded rumours.

In view of this, he sent a strong-worded reply to a troll who labelled him a woman beater.

While commenting on a joint action by the Pharmacy Council, the FDA and police to chase medicine peddlers at Circle Neoplan and VIP stations, Shatta Wale opined that the agenda is good, but the manhandling of the female suspects is a no no.

“It’s a good initiative but dragging a WOMAN like that makes no sense. These are women for Gods sake let’s know how to run this country . Ah this guy paaa as if he no get wife for house .. Dragging the WOMEN like they killed human beings ..Aahhh !! I bore waaaa,” he tweeted.

Expecting well-meaning men to be on his side, Shatta was rather greeted with bashing from men who called him out for what they said is hypocritical comments.

A troll in particular sent a direct message to the artiste, referencing a domestic abuse accusation made against him by his estranged lover and baby mama.

“You beat your baby mama before, you’re not the right person to say this,” the netizen hit back.

The comments touched a nerve of the father-of-three for which he immediately went into a defensive mode.

He tasked all who do not stay with him at home to not believe what they read about him in the news.

This is the first time he has reacted to the domestic abuse allegations which made headlines about two years ago.

