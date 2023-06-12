Veteran Kumawood actor, Oboy Siki, has reiterated a prediction he made two years ago that he will not live past 2024.

The actor predicted in an interview that “I won’t die through accident, I will die peacefully. You will come to find me lying cool in my room.”

This, he said, is based on a covenant and personal plea he had with God to succumb after a life well lived.

Confident in the Almighty to uphold their covenant, Oboy Siki said he will start making plans for his funeral arrangement next year.

According to him, he feels in his spirit that he has accomplished all he came to earth for, and it will be better he dies than to waste on earth.

Should he fail to die come 2024, Oboy Siki said he will live an indiscipline life and be a thorn in the flesh off all who know him.

In recent times, he has stepped on a few toes due to some unfortunate utterances he made, but a remorseless Oboy Siki said the years after 2024 will be worse.

He made the utterances in an interview on Adom FM’s Entertainment Hall.

Watch video below:



