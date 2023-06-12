President of the Ghana Football Association (GFA), Kurt Okraku, insists football in the country is alive after Medeama SC was crowned champions of the 2022/23 campaign.

The Yellow and Mauve on Sunday were declared champions of the season following the 3-0 win over Tamale City at Akoon Park on Sunday.

Mr Okraku, together with other FA officials and dignitaries, were present at the coronation at Tarkwa, in the Western Region.

After the presentation of the medals, Mr Okraku said, “Unbelievable, unbelievable, beyond my expectations. Today we have given a firm statement that we have the passion for our sports, we love our Ghana Premier League and our Ghana Premier League is alive,” he told StarTimes.

“What we have seen this season, has been an amazing journey. A season that enabled all of us to enjoy football at the highest level of quality. And on the final day, everybody sat on tenterhooks until the last minutes of our game. Ghana football is alive,” he added.

Meanwhile, Medeama SC will represent Ghana in the 2023/24 CAF Champions League.