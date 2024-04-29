Asante Kotoko coach, Prosper Narteh Ogum, has opened up on his side’s goalscoring woes in the ongoing season.

The Porcupine Warriors were held to a 1-1 draw against Medeama SC in the Matchday 28 games at Akoon Park on Saturday.

Steven Mukwala scored in the 22nd minute for Kotoko, but Diawisie Taylor equalized for Medeama with a penalty kick in the 57th minute.

Reflecting on the missed opportunities in the draw, Narteh Ogum acknowledged Kotoko’s ongoing struggle to convert chances from training into actual goals during games.

“We create a lot of chances but then the conversion is the issue,” said Prosper Ogum.

“Interestingly, we’ve been training on it, and in training, they score a lot of goals. However, the tempo and temperament of training and games are different.”

“I think we still need to work on it and ensure that in the few chances that come our way, we will be able to convert. The game is about scoring goals, and once you score, it gives you confidence.”

Asante Kotoko, who sits 11th on the league log with 37 points, will hope to return to winning ways when they host Legon Cities in the matchday 29 games at the Baba Yara Stadium on Friday, May 3.

