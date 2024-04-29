A video of a luxurious birthday bash of National Lottery Authority (NLA) boss, Sammi Awuku, has popped up on social media.

It was an all-white ceremony which had several people including New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer and Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia and his wife Samira present.

NPP Chairman, Stephen Ayesu Ntim as well as ex Black Stars captain, Asamoah Gyan among others in attendance.

The joyous celebration was to mark the NPP Akuapem South parliamentary ‘candidate’s 40th birthday on April 10.

The video captured the attendance happily dance their hearts out as they shared in Mr Awuku’s milestone.

Watch the video below:

What is money? Ghana’s money! Money swine!! Sammy Awuku’s 40th birthday party 😳☺️ pic.twitter.com/OzuAB1WIJV — Aristotlektv (@aristotledada) April 28, 2024

ALSO READ: