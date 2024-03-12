In a significant development for the African Lotteries Association (ALA), Samuel Awuku, the Director-General of the National Lottery Authority (NLA) of Ghana, has been elected as the Vice President at the ALA’s General Meeting held in Casablanca, Morocco, on March 8, 2024.

This historic election marks the first time a Director-General from an Anglophone country has ascended to the Vice Presidency of the ALA since its establishment in December 1981.

The ALA General Meeting, which saw members from across the continent come together, was convened to discuss the association’s Activity Report and elect new leaders for its Executive Committee.

Dramane Coulibaly, the Director-General for the Loterie Nationale de Cote d’Ivoire (LONACI) and Co-Opted Member of ALA to the World Lottery Association (WLA) as a Regional Representative, was re-elected as President of ALA for a four-year term.

In a shift within the association’s leadership, Mr. Omar Skali, Director-General of SOREC in Morocco, has taken over from Mr. Younes El Meshrafi as the General Secretary.

Meanwhile, Ghana’s Samuel Awuku has been elected as Vice President, a move that signifies a step towards greater representation for Anglophone countries within the predominantly Francophone ALA.

Currently, ALA boasts 16 member bodies from 15 African countries, with Ghana and Liberia as the only Anglophone member countries.

Mr. Awuku’s highly competitive election represents a significant vote of confidence by his colleagues, especially considering that the election took place in his absence.

Mr. Awuku’s election is seen as a pivotal moment for the ALA, aiming to enhance the integration and representation of Anglophone countries within the association.

Despite his inability to attend the meeting in person due to the Working Visit of the President of Malta, H.E. Dr. George Vella to NLA, Mr. Awuku was well represented by Andrew Tuah, the Head of Operations of NLA, and Mr. Johnson Adu, the Bilingual Communications Officer.

The newly elected members of the ALA Executive Committee are scheduled to be officially sworn in at an Extraordinary General Assembly in the upcoming weeks.

This transition in leadership is anticipated to bring fresh perspectives and renewed vigor to the ALA’s mission of advancing the interests of member bodies across the African continent, fostering collaboration, and promoting ethical practices within the lottery industry.