The Minister for Youth and Sports, Mustapha Ussif, has commended swimmer Abeiku Jackson for securing a bronze medal in the men’s 100m butterfly event.

Jackson’s achievement has bolstered Ghana’s medal tally at the African Games to five, following his earlier silver medal win in the 50m butterfly category.

Mustapha Ussif expressed admiration for the 23-year-old swimmer’s success and urged fellow athletes to draw inspiration from his performance.

“I’m thrilled by Abeiku Jackson’s dual medals. I anticipate further successes, not just in swimming but across other sports as well,” he remarked.

Highlighting the support provided to athletes, particularly through training camps, Ussif emphasized the expectation for increased efforts from athletes to secure additional medals for Ghana.

Currently, only two athletes, Abeiku Jackson and Winnifred Ntumi in weightlifting, have contributed medals to Ghana’s tally.

READ ALSO