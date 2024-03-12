Ghanaian gospel musician, Benedicta Kumi has unveiled her latest single, “The Name” in a move to uplift souls and spread the message of hope.

Having been actively involved in music since 2000, Benedicta Kumi brings a wealth of experience and passion to her latest release. Known for her dedication to ministry and her powerful vocal talents, she aims to inspire listeners with her soul-stirring melodies and profound lyrics.

Benedicta Kumi, a devoted preacher of the gospel and author of Christian articles, has long sought to use her music as a means of spreading God’s love and grace.

With “The Name,” she takes another step in fulfilling that mission, offering listeners a powerful reminder of the strength and comfort found in the name of Jesus.

“This single is more than just a song to me; it’s a testimony of God’s faithfulness and a declaration of His sovereignty over every situation,” shares Benedicta Kumi. “Through ‘The Name,’ I hope to bring healing, deliverance, and restoration to those who are hurting and in need of a touch from God.”

Born on June 8, 1987, Benedicta Kumi’s journey in music began at a young age, and she has since dedicated her life to using her talents for the glory of God. Completing her tertiary education at the University of Ghana, she has honed her skills as both a vocalist and a songwriter, crafting melodies that resonate with listeners across generations.

With her latest single, Benedicta Kumi seeks to inspire and encourage believers around the world, reminding them of the hope and strength found in Christ. “My prayer is that ‘The Name’ will serve as a source of encouragement and strength to everyone who listens, reminding them of the hope we have in Christ,” she expresses passionately.

As she continues her journey in music and ministry, Benedicta Kumi remains committed to spreading the Gospel and touching lives through her music. With “The Name,” she invites listeners to experience the transformative power of God’s love and embrace the hope that is found in Him alone.

Listeners can find “The Name” on all major streaming platforms, and Benedicta Kumi encourages everyone to take a moment to experience the uplifting message of her latest single.

MORE: