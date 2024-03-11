The Electricity Company of Ghana (ECG) has issued a warning to the public regarding anticipated power outages during peak hours (7pm to 11pm).

In a statement shared on social media, ECG explained that they have identified 630 distribution transformers in various communities operating at full capacity due to increased demand for power.

This heightened demand may lead to blown fuses and damaged conductors, resulting in outages, particularly during the peak load period (7pm – 11pm) in affected areas.

However, ECG reassured customers that they are actively working on transformer upgrades and implementing new projects to alleviate strain on these transformers, ultimately ensuring a more reliable power supply.

Residents in the affected communities are urged to report any localized outages or voltage fluctuations to the ECG Call Center at 0302-611611 (also available on WhatsApp) or contact them via their social media platforms at ECGghOfficial (Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram) for swift resolution.

ECG appealed for the understanding and cooperation of affected customers as they strive to enhance Ghana’s power distribution system.

Earlier this month, ECG’s Managing Director, Samuel Dubik Mahama, addressed the frequent power disruptions (dumsor), attributing them to maintenance issues faced by the company.

