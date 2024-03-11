The Deputy Minister-designate for the Ministry of Gender Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere, has shared his opinion on side chicks and polygamy.

During his vetting last Friday, the Chairman of the Appointment Committee, Joseph Osei-Owusu referred to the comment of a political bigwig on the passage of the anti-LGBTQI+.

Following on Wednesday, February 28, the New Patriotic Party (NPP) stalwart stated the bill was harsh, adding the biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes.

Values should not be premised on hypocrisy. That is, I suspect, ungodly. The biggest threat to family values in our society is caused by side chicks and side dudes. They break homes and family values cannot survive in broken homes. But, our MPs don’t care. Do they? — Gabby Otchere-Darko (@GabbyDarko) March 1, 2024

Based on this premise, Dr Sekyere was asked his take on the effect of side chicks on society.

In response, he stated, “We are governed by rules and regulations. Our constitution serves as the guiding principle. If what you are referring to is not against the law, then who am I to condemn individuals engaged in such behaviour.”

On a lighter note after his response, the Chairman humorously stated “Someone said side chicks are from 18-23. Once they cross 23, they should be side hens, not side chicks.”

His comment sparked laughter among the people who were present at the vetting.

Watch the video below:

Deputy Gender Minister-designate Dr. Benjamin Yeboah Sekyere shares his opinion on polygamy and side chicks. #JoyNews pic.twitter.com/vM49CGXKkY — JoyNews (@JoyNewsOnTV) March 8, 2024

ALSO READ: