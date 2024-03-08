Deputy Minister-designate for the Gender, Children and Social Protection, Dr. Benjamin Sekyere Yeboah has said he was ridiculed by colleague Members of Parliament following his nomination.

He indicated that, many questioned why a male was chosen for the Gender Ministry role.

Dr. Yeboah revealed this during his vetting by the Appointments Committee of Parliament on Friday, March 8, 2024.

He said only Joe Ghartey, the former Minister of Railways Development encouraged him to seize the opportunity and excel in the position.

“Mr Chairman, it will interest you to know that when in the wisdom of the President, he asked me to go to the Gender Ministry, people were asking me ‘Are you a female?’ So, I had to quickly come and research and find out whether I am the only male that has been there, but I realised that maybe I am the fourth person to be there.”

“It was only Honourable Joe Ghartey who met me and said Sekyere you are fortunate, where you find yourself is very good. You will rise. And I said Papa you are the only person who is encouraging me. Everybody is mocking me that why did the President take you to the Gender Ministry,” he stated.

Despite the initial challenges, Dr. Yeboah who is the MP for Tano South said he is determined to make a significant impact and redefine the Gender Ministry.

“I believe that God has a purpose for everything, and I will work and ensure that gender will be redefined” he added.

