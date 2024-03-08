Members of Parliament have expressed concern about the lack of support for their welfare, particularly after they retire from service.

The topic of discussion revolved around the welfare of both current and former members.

The conversation was prompted by the Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Daniel Nsala Wakpal, who paid tribute to the former Member of Parliament for Kpandai, Kwadwo Tewiah Likpallilmor.

During the discussion, Daniel Nsala Wakpal said he had to start taking blood pressure medication three years after becoming a Member of Parliament.

The former Minority leader, Haruna Iddrisu, also expressed his concerns about the living conditions of MPs after they retire from service, despite being accused of receiving sizable ex-gratia payments.

The Member of Parliament for Asawase, Muntaka Mubarak, also highlighted that once an MP leaves Parliament, they are often forgotten.

Speaker Bagbin addressed the matter of the welfare of current and former MPs by explaining that a mechanism has been put in place for the healthcare needs of MPs.

