The Ministry of National Security has issued a statement disassociating itself from one Benlord Ababio, the suspect in the shooting incident involving a military officer at Millennium City, Kasoa.

This is in response to circulating reports purporting that Benlord, alias Nana Ben is a staff of the National Security.

The Ministry categorically asserts that the suspect, who is currently in police custody in connection with the incident, is not an employee of the Ministry of National Security whatsoever.

The Ministry, in the statement, further noted the importance of accuracy and factual reporting, urging the public to disregard any news items or social media posts that falsely portray the suspect as a staff member.

As investigation into the tragic shooting continues, the Ministry assured to uphold transparency and accountability, and seeks to ensure that justice is served for all parties involved.

