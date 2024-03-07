President Akufo-Addo is saddened by the death of Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Dr. John Kumah.

He described the deceased as a bright, energetic light whose untimely passing has left everyone bereft.

In a tribute on Facebook, Akufo-Addo praised the MP’s unwavering dedication to service, tireless commitment to the betterment of Ghana, and profound passion for uplifting the lives of the people of Ejisu.

He expressed his condolences to the family of the MP and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation.

In a Facebook post, President Akufo-Addo said; “I am deeply saddened by the tragic news of the sudden death of the Deputy Minister for Finance and Member of Parliament for Ejisu, Hon. John Ampontuah Kumah, whose untimely passing has left us all bereft of a bright, energetic light in our midst.

To his wife, children, family and the New Patriotic Party in the Ejisu constituency and across the nation, I offer my deepest condolences. on their great loss.

“May God bless him, and allow his soul to rest in perfect peace in His Bosom until the Last Day of the Resurrection when we shall all meet again,” the post read.

Dr. John Kumah, aged 45, passed away in the early hours of Thursday, March 7, after a brief illness.

He is survived by his wife, Apostle Mrs. Lilian Kumah, and six children, leaving behind a legacy as a committed family man.