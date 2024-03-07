The family of a Tennessee mother of five who died after she had an illegal Brazilian butt lift has filed a wrongful death lawsuit against her doctor and the surgery center.

Erica Russell, 33, died on June 16, 2021, after Dr. John Sampson punctured her intestines, bladder, liver and abdominal wall during her surgery. Russell died after a fat deposit blocked her bloodstream and ‘triggered fatal cardiac arrest.’

According to a press release from Stewart Tilghman Fox & Bianchi & Cain, the law firm representing her family, Russell’s procedure started at 8.31pm, and a little over two hours later, she was dead.

‘What happened to Ms. Russell should have never happened. This is assembly line medicine and that’s what killed her,’ Attorney Michael Levine said.

Sampson has since been banned from performing Brazilian butt lift surgeries at Seduction Cosmetic Center in Coral Gables, Florida, was fined $20,000, but was able to keep his license.

Prior to starting Russell’s botched surgery, Sampson has performed six procedures for a total of 14 hours at the cosmetic center, according to the lawsuit.

Further investigation found that Sampson was not approved to perform surgeries at the cosmetics center, despite Russell signing off on paperwork before her procedure that said he had plastic and cosmetic privileges at Seduction as ‘Designated Physician.’

During Russell’s procedure, Sampson punctured the mother’s intestines, liver, bladder and abdominal wall with a cannula- a tube used for sucking fat out of the body.

State investigators say the doctor violated the ‘minimum standard of care’ as he also injected fat under her gluteal muscle and ‘deep gluteal planes,’ during her surgery.

At 10.50pm, the fatal injuries caused severe bleeding in her abdominal cavity and she suffered a pulmonary fat embolism, the law firm said.

She died after a fat deposit blocked her bloodstream and ‘triggered fatal cardiac arrest.’

Sampson has since been removed from the cosmetic center’s social media and website, but on his personal Instagram, his bio still says that he works at Seduction.

‘It’s unbelievable that a surgery center could allow this to happen. This doctor should have never been performing this surgery, much less seven surgeries in one day,’ Stephan Cain, another attorney for the family said.

Her devastated family held a funeral service for Russell after her passing, where many relatives, friends and co-workers from her job at T-Mobile spoke highly of her.

‘Erica was a person, that if you didn’t know her, you probably wish you did,’ one of her co-workers said.