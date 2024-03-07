Dancehall King Shatta Wale has caused the arrest of a blogger for disseminating false information about his brand.

The arrest comes after the blogger and his associates alleged that, Shatta Wale is an accomplice in Hajia4Reall’s $2million romance scam case thus FBI to direct their attention to him.

In series of videos, the suspect and others who identify themselves as Mafia Gang made other damning allegations against Shatta.

In response, Shatta petitioned the Accra Regional Police Command who launched a manhunt for the suspects, leading to the arrest of the blogger.

He was subsequently taken into custody and charged with harming Shatta Wale’s reputation.

Meanwhile, Shatta Wale has issued a stern warning to individuals and media outlets, cautioning them against publishing false information about him.

He emphasized the importance of verifying facts before disseminating any news to avoid sensationalism and unwarranted attention-seeking behavior.

READ ON