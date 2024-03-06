About 44 students and 26 security personnel reportedly collapsed during the 6th March 2024 Independence Day parade held at the Tamale Jubilee Park.

The students and personnel stood in the scorching sun for hours and it is believed that might have resulted in their collapse.

Officials from the Ghana Red Cross Society, Ambulance Service and other health workers present rushed to their rescue.

The acting Northern Regional Manager for Red Cross Society, Yakubu Amin Abukari in an interview with Adom News said the total number of people who collapsed were 72.

He said they include: six soldiers, five Policemen, seven Prison officers, six Fire and two Immigration officers.

“At the end of the parade we recorded 44 students, who has been brought here as casualties, six Army officers, Police 5, Prisons 7, Immigration 2 and Fire 6” he said.

Mr Abukari revealed that, most of the students did not take breakfast before coming to the parade coupled with the hot weather in the region contributed to the fall.

He claimed some students also faced spiritual attacks and they got someone to handle those cases.