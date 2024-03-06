The Minority in Parliament is with immediate effect demanding the dissolution of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.
The caucus also want the Secretariat to be closed and the contract terminated to avoid what they describe as further financial loss to the state.
Also, they need an explanation from President Akufo Addo on why he failed to fulfil his promise to God, to Parliament and to the Ghanaian people to commission his US$450 million (GH 5.7 billion) “priority of priorities ” cathedral.
North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made these demands among others when he led his colleagues to the construction site on March 6, 2024, to address journalists.
The day coincided with President Akufo-Addo’s planned commissioning and opening day for the project which he said was a pledge to God prior to the 2016 election.
In this regard, the caucus satirically commissioned the uncompleted project to remind government for failing to fulfill a promise made to God despite the huge sums of money spent.
It was not just the cathedral but a bible museum and extensive “biblical garden”, among other structures.
The Board of Trustees promised no ordinary museum but the “biggest bible museum in the world“.
The MPs were initially obstructed by some security operatives after marching from Parliament to the cathedral site over claims that it was a security zone.
However, that did not prevent them from voicing their concerns and disappointment in the Akufo-Addo led government.
In attendance was Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel George, Ashiaman MP, Ernest Norgbey, Ketu South MP, Dzifa Gomashie, Asuogyaman MP, Thomaa Ampem Darko, Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson and NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.
Read below all the demands of the NDC MPs:
- An explanation from the President Akufo Addo on why he failed to fulfil his promise to God , to Parliament and to the sovereign Ghanaian people -the promise to commission his US$450 million (GH 5.7 billion) “priority of priorities ” cathedral today 6th March 2024.
- Full accountability on what happened to our US$58,141,509.52( GH 740million ) why all we see here is the world’s most expensive pit and why the contractors , RIBADE JV abandoned the project for lack of payment 2 years ago .
- A comprehensive report on how much it has cost the state to do far replace and compensate some owners of demolished properties and how much is still outstanding considering the aggrieved demolished property owners such as Waterstone Realty have resorted to the courts . We note the following properties were recklessly demolished on the orders of the President Akufo Addo: Bungalows for Judges , Judicial Training Institute, Passport Head Office , Scholarship Secretariat , Bungalows for CHRAJ , Waterstone Reality Luxury Apartment Complex , Headquarters of Comsys IT Firm and the Malian Ambassador ‘s Residence,
- Contract must be immediately terminated to avoid further financial loss to the state . According to the contract , Ghana will have to pay extension of Time Claims, Standing Time Claims , Abortive and Re- Work Cost due to Main Contractor Suspension.
- Board of Trustees must be dissolved without delay.
- National Cathedral Secretariat should be immediately closed . So far this Secretariat has received GH225,962,500 .
- Retrievals from the persons:
David Adjaye -US$19.6million (GH250million)
Cary Summers -US$ 6 million (GH76million)
Rev. Victor Kusi Boateng / Kwabena Adu Gyamfi – GH 2.6million.
- Publication of the Deloitte audit which was promised on 24th January, 2023 .
- The NPP Caucus in Parliament should desist from sabotaging the impending Parliamentary Probe after a unanimous Parliamentary resolution. The NPP ‘s unpatriotic conduct by deliberately delaying the submission of names of their members to Rt. Hon . Speaker for the committee to commence work is most condemnable.
- Appeal to CHRAJ to expedite action and publish the outcome of their investigations following his January 16,2023 petition .
- The Board of Trustees and the National Cathedral Secretariat account for all private donations so far received, particularly their infamous US operations.
- All those responsible for this gross financial loss to the state must be prosecuted with immediate effect .
- Calling for National debate leading to the possibile national consensus on what should happen to the world’s most expensive pit moving forward. Some have suggested a specialist children’s hospital which currently lacks , we also note that recently the Secretary General of the TUC , Dr Anthony Yaw Baah suggesting the place be converted as a hospital.