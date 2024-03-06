The Minority in Parliament is with immediate effect demanding the dissolution of the National Cathedral Board of Trustees.

The caucus also want the Secretariat to be closed and the contract terminated to avoid what they describe as further financial loss to the state.

Also, they need an explanation from President Akufo Addo on why he failed to fulfil his promise to God, to Parliament and to the Ghanaian people to commission his US$450 million (GH 5.7 billion) “priority of priorities ” cathedral.

North Tongu Member of Parliament, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa made these demands among others when he led his colleagues to the construction site on March 6, 2024, to address journalists.

The day coincided with President Akufo-Addo’s planned commissioning and opening day for the project which he said was a pledge to God prior to the 2016 election.

In this regard, the caucus satirically commissioned the uncompleted project to remind government for failing to fulfill a promise made to God despite the huge sums of money spent.

It was not just the cathedral but a bible museum and extensive “biblical garden”, among other structures.

The Board of Trustees promised no ordinary museum but the “biggest bible museum in the world“.

The MPs were initially obstructed by some security operatives after marching from Parliament to the cathedral site over claims that it was a security zone.

However, that did not prevent them from voicing their concerns and disappointment in the Akufo-Addo led government.

In attendance was Ningo Prampram MP, Samuel George, Ashiaman MP, Ernest Norgbey, Ketu South MP, Dzifa Gomashie, Asuogyaman MP, Thomaa Ampem Darko, Assin North MP, James Gyakye Quayson and NDC National Communication Officer, Sammy Gyamfi.

Read below all the demands of the NDC MPs: