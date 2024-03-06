Some Minority Members of Parliament (MPs) led by North Tongu MP Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, have embarked on a symbolic gesture to commission the uncompleted National Cathedral.

The exercise which took place on Wednesday, March 6, 2024, was to mock the government over its failure to complete the project which it pledged to commission and open today.

The lawmakers did not kowtow to initial attempts by security operatives who were deployed to the site to send them away.

Despite being denied entry to the construction site, the Minority MPs reached an agreement with security personnel to stand at the entrance.

Mr Ablakwa addressed the press to voice their discontent with the ongoing project and its associated costs.

He stated that, their symbolic act of commissioning underscored their critique of the shortcomings in the government’s handling of the project.

“When the act of Parliament had to grind on him [Ofori-Atta], he had to come and beg. Your instructions are that we should not enter, we will not enter, we will stand at the entrance,” Sam George MP for Ningo-Prampram said.

They had balloons of the colours of the Ghana flag arranged in an arch with a ribbon at the ends to hold it in place.

They then cut the ribbon to commission the Cathedral on behalf of President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo.

“We commission this expensive hole, on behalf of Dr Bawumia, President Akufo-Addo and Ken Ofori-Atta,” the declared.

Watch the video above: