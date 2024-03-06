Member of Parliament for North Tongu, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa and some National Democratic Congress (NDC) MPs have been prevented from entering the National Cathedral site.

Mr Ablakwa was set to address Ghanaians on the state of the project today, March 6, 2024, at 2:pm at the site.

However, ahead of the scheduled time, there was heavy security deployment, including Military Police personnel with barricades mounted at the venue.

A video intercepted by Adomonline.com has confirmed the situation on ground.

The video captured displeased Mr Ablakwa and colleague MPs confronting a Military Police over the situation.

In response, the yet-to-be identified personnel said he was deployed to ensure nobody access the place since it is still under construction.

Unsatisfied with the explanation, Ningo-Prampram MP, Sam George out of curiosity asked about the person behind the deployment but the solider could not answer.

