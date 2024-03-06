The flagbearer of New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has called on Ghanaians to live in harmony as that is the major way the country can be built for its citizens now and the next generation.

In his message to mark Ghana’s 67th Independence Day anniversary message, the Vice President said that though a lot has been achieved, with unity, it is possible to build a brighter future for all Ghanaians.

“So much has been achieved, so much to be accomplished. With unity and one purpose, it is possible we can build a brighter Ghana for all citizens and the next generation” the statement said.

The Independence Day grand durbar was held in Koforidua, the Eastern Regional capital where dignitaries from across the country, political parties, the clergy, traditional and opinion leaders were in attendance.

The day was also observed across all the other 15 regional capitals as well as the metropolitan, municipal and district levels.

The President of Ivory Coast, Alassane Ouattara was the Guest of Honour at the Independence Day anniversary at Koforidua.

Vice President Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia was accompanied by his beautiful wife, Hajia Samira Bawumia and members of his newly constituted campaign team chaired by Member of Parliament for Okere, Daniel Kwaku Botwe.

ALSO READ: