South Dayi Member of Parliament(MP) Rockson-Nelson Dafeamekpor has advised Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia to assent to the Anti-LGBTQI+ bill whenever he acts as President.

The lawmaker who has filed a case to compel President Akufo-Addo to sign the controversial bill said this will determine whether or not indeed, he [Bawumia] is against homosexuality.

He made the call in a post on X formerly Twitter as he shared a video in which the New Patriotic Party (NPP) flagbearer publicly declared his opposition to LGBTQ+ activities.

“In this video, Alhaji Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, our Veep, is heard and seen saying that by our cultural ethos and his Muslim beliefs, he is against LGBTQ+. Fantastic.

“I expect our Veep to sign the Bill into law when next the Prez travels and he acts as the Head of State. That’s all,” he wrote.

Addressing thousands of Muslims at the Kumasi central Mosque during the observation of Eid prayers on Thursday, Dr Bawumia said he cannot support a practice his religion and the values of Ghana frown on.

This is Dr Bawumia’s first public declaration on the matter after several calls for him to state his position on the controversial issue.

Meanwhile, spokesperson for the National Chief Imam, Sheikh Aremeyaw Shaibu has lauded Vice President Dr Mahamudu Bawumia for taking a firm stance against the controversial Anti-LGBTQ+ bill.

According to him, both the Islamic and Christian communities oppose the practice of LGBTQ+. Therefore, he is excited that someone in a position of leadership had taken a clear stance on the issue.

ALSO READ:

Read the post below: