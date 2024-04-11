Vice President and flagbearer of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), Dr Mahamudu Bawumia, has emphatically stated he opposes the practice of LGBTQ+ in Ghana.

Addressing a gathering of Muslims to commemorate the 2024 Eid-ul-Fitr celebration, Dr Bawumia said he cannot support a practice his religion and the values of Ghana frown on.

“I will like to take this opportunity to personally comment on the raging issue of LGBTQ in Ghana. First of all, it is important to note that our cultural and societal norms and values as Ghanaians frown on the practice of homosexuality,” Dr. Bawumia said at the Kumasi Central Mosque.

“Furthermore, as a Muslim, my view on this matter aligns with the position of my religious faith. The Holy Quran is replete with verses frowning on LGBTQ acts, including same-sex marriages. My faith is therefore very strictly against the practice of homosexuality, no “ifs” or “buts”. No shades of grey,” he emphatically stated.

This is Dr Bawumia’s first public declaration on the matter after several calls for him to state his position on the controversial issue.

“Therefore, I personally cannot support that which my religion, and indeed, all the major religions in Ghana clearly and unequivocably forbid. All the major religious traditions in Ghana (Christianity and Islam) are opposed to this practice and I stand opposed to it now and I will stand opposed to it as President, Insha Allah,” he added.

Ghana’s Parliament on February 28 passed the anti-LGBTQ Bill which is currently awaiting a Presidential assent.

However, President Nana Addo Dankwa Akufo-Addo, has indicated his inability to sign the bill into law due to legal issues before the Supreme Court.

ALSO READ: