The National Women’s Organizer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), Dr. Hannah Louisa Bissiw, has urged Vice President and New Patriotic Party (NPP) falgbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, to publicly state his position on Lesbian, Gay, Bisexual, Transgender, Queer, and Intersex (LGBTQI+).

In an interview on Neat FM on December 14, 2023, Madam Bissiw emphasized the need for transparency on this issue, citing former President John Dramani Mahama’s clear stance.

She urged Dr Bawumia to follow Mahama’s lead, stating that Ghanaians deserve to know the stance of their political leaders on sensitive matters like LGBTQI+.

The NDC Woman’s Organiser stressed the importance of having leaders who prioritise the well-being and proper upbringing of the youth.

She expressed concern about the potential distortion of children’s identities and questioned how the country would thrive if same-sex relationships became more prevalent.

“President Mahama has unequivocally stated that he doesn’t support LGBTQI+ activities, and I want to ask Dr. Bawumia, what is his stance on homosexuality. We want someone who would be President and ensure a better upbringing for our children; we don’t want someone who will distort the identity of our children,” she stated.

Madam Bissiw added that “If men and men are having affairs, and if women are also doing the same, how are we going to give birth?”

Meanwhile, Parliament is currently considering the Promotion of Proper Human Sexual Rights and Ghanaian Family Values Bill 2021. This Bill aims to criminalize LGBTQ+ activities and impose stringent penalties for offenders.

Critics argue that the Bill infringes upon fundamental human rights and promotes discrimination based on sexual orientation and gender identity.

They contend that a more inclusive and tolerant approach is necessary to foster diversity and respect for all members of society.

