The Office of the Special Prosecutor (OSP) has disclosed that as of September 2023, there a total of 249 professionals undertaking various roles in his office.

This is good news for the Office which had just one staff on payroll in August 2021, when Kissi Agyebeng started work as the Special Prosecutor.

An elated OSP announced this good news on social media.

“I am delighted to share that, as of September 2023, the Office has expanded its team to a full establishment staff of 249 professionals, including lawyers, investigators, asset recovery personnel, intelligence analysts, IT specialists, administrators, finance specialists, researchers, and operatives,” it said.

