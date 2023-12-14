President Akufo-Addo has appointed former General Secretary of the New Patriotic Party (NPP), John Boadu as the acting Director-General of the State Interests and Governance Authority (SIGA).

This was announced in a letter signed by the Executive Secretary to the President, Nana Asante Bediatuo.

A letter explained that, the appointment is pursuant to Section 17 (2) of the State Interests and Governance Authority Act, 2019 (990).

Mr Boadu’s appointment is “pending receipt of the constitutionally required advice of the governing board of the Authority given in consultation with the Public Services Commission”.

He succeeds Stephen Asamoah Boateng who is now the Minister for Chieftaincy and Religious Affairs.

