The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture Development, Mavis Hawa Koomson, has said the government has cleared all outstanding debts owed Bulk Distribution Companies (BDCs).

According to her, any issues regarding payments for premix fuel supply have been settled.

“The government does not owe any BDC money. We have been able to pay all debt owed, including premix fuel.” Mrs. Koomson stated.

Addressing concerns about the workforce, she mentioned that, non-proactive employees have been replaced with new ones.

Mrs. Koomson said they only have one blender at TOR which mixes the fuel – a situation she described as worrying.

The Fisheries Minister said plans are far advanced to secure additional blenders (PBC) to increase blending capacity.

“We currently have only one blender at TOR. I am trying to see if I could get more PBC to work with” she said in an interview on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Thursday.

Going forward, she anticipated an ample supply of premix fuel in the market within three weeks.

Mrs. Koomson stressed the Ministry’s commitment to involve more BDCs to prevent a monopoly.

