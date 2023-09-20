Some leaders of the fishing industry clashed on radio over the alleged misuse of premix fuel.

This was after the leader of fishermen at Elmina in the Central region, John Quayson, popularly known as Maanoma said fishermen are being shortchanged.

He alleged that, after the inauguration of a new Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System, there is evidence of misuse and mismanagement.

Speaking on Adom FM’s morning show Dwaso Nsem, Wednesday, Maanoma said five fuel tankers were allocated for the distribution of premix fuel, but they are not being used for their intended purpose.

He also alleged that, the premix fuel were diverted from its designated distribution point after the inauguration of the system by Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia.

According to Maanoma, instead of distributing the premix fuel at the commissioning grounds, it was given to party polling station executives to distribute to the fishermen.

“Recently, two petrol tankers arrived, but instead of taking the fuel to the commissioning grounds, they were taken elsewhere for distribution among certain individuals. This has raised concerns among the fishermen, as they believe the fuel should be fairly distributed to benefit the entire fishing community” he said.

However, the President of the National Canoe Owners Association, Joojo Solomon was incensed about the allegations.

He refuted Maanoma’s claims describing them baseless and false.

He said Maanoma is rather guilty of all the allegations because he uses questionable methods to acquire and distribute premix fuel.

“You are a thief! you have no credibility when it comes to matters of premix fuel. Stop accusing people wrongly when indeed you are number one suspect when it comes to stealing of fuel” Mr. Solomon fumed.

He said he has never diverted premix fuel to the disadvantage of fishermen as Maanoma would want people to believe.

“I had no record of misusing premix fuel, unlike John Quayson (Maanoma), who has been the source of all the issues in the premix distribution system” he added.

Mr. Solomon called on Maanoma to change his ways and stop denigrating the image of Dr. Bawumia.

In a rebuttal, Maanoma said all he is seeking to do is to ensure the fishermen get the premix fuel they deserve.

Listen to more in the attached video above

Dr. Bawumia inaugurated the Automated Premix Fuel Dispensing and Monitoring System on September 5, 2023, in Elmina, Central Region.

He said the system aimed to empower fisherfolk to access the exact quantity of premix fuel they needed directly, eliminating the need for intermediaries and middlemen in the process.