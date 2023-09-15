The 2024 flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), John Mahama, has visited the headquarters of the Electoral Commission (EC).

This is part of a tour of some centres in the Greater Accra region to inspect the ongoing limited voters’ registration exercise.

After the visit to the EC headquarters, the former President is expected to visit the Adentan, La and Tema district offices.

The exercise, which began on Tuesday, September 12, 2023, will end on October 2, 2023, at 268 district offices.

It has been met with resistance from the National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties who are requesting the registration be done in the electoral areas.

Mr Mahama called on the EC to heed the calls to have the registration moved closer to the voters, noting that, it has the tendency to disenfranchise eligible voters.

Meanwhile, an injunction application filed against the exercise is yet to be heard in court.

