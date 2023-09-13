“I’m not happy with the posture of the Electoral Commission (EC) because somebody sitting somewhere will say government is behind it”. These are the words of Former Tema East Member of Parliament (MP), Daniel Nii Kwartei Titus Glover.

His comments come after the EC commenced the limited voter registration exercise on September 12, 2023, despite an injunction application by some political parties against the process.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) and four other political parties have argued that the exercise at the district offices will disenfranchise a lot of young voters, particularly in the rural areas.

Commenting on the matter, Titus Glover chided the EC for ignoring concerns raised by stakeholders.

He urged the elections management body to put the right measures in place to ensure majority of young voters partake in the exercise.

To Titus-Glover, the ongoing limited voter registration is “totally out of place” and may affect the nation’s security.

“If there are issues that need to be worked on, I don’t see the need for the rush. Let’s make sure we correct all these challenges that the EC is having so that quickly when these issues are resolved, you (EC) can come up with a date and time to get the registration done,” he added.

The ongoing limited voter registration is targeted to register over 1.3 million persons who have turned 18.

The 21-day exercise is scheduled to end on October 2 at all of EC’s 268 district offices nationwide.

ALSO READ: