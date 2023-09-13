

The Minister of Fisheries and Aquaculture, Mavis Hawa Koomson says no candidate in the New Patriotic Party’s presidential race can tell the party’s story in the 2024 elections better than Vice President, Dr Mahamudu Bawumia.

The Awutu Senya East Member of Parliament insists that Dr Bawumia has worked with President Akufo-Addo actively in government and has the upper hand to lead the party’s quest to ‘Break the 8’.

According to her, Dr Bawumia as Vice President has worked tremendously and his footprints are there for all to see.

Dr Mahamudu Bawumia

Speaking in an interview with Citi TV on Tuesday, September 12, Madam Koomson thus rallied for all NPP faithful to support him to win the November 4 presidential primaries.

“Dr. Bawumia is the only one who can break the ‘8’. He has worked with President Akufo-Addo for the past eight years. He knows where we started from and where we are now so he has a story to tell. Apart from Dr. Bawumia, nobody can tell the story of the government, and that is why we are all supporting him,” she said.

The Vice President, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, came first in NPP’s Super Delegates Congress.

This was after 10 candidates picked up forms to contest the presidential primaries scheduled for November 4.

After the collation of 17 out of the 17 polling centres across the country, the Vice President polled 68.15% of the total votes cast, followed by the MP for Assin Central, Kennedy Agyapong who garnered 14.3% of the total votes cast.

Former Trades Minister, Alan Kyerematen came third with 10.29% of the total votes cast, and former Agric Minister, Dr. Owusu Afriyie Akoto came fourth with 3.90%.

There was however a tie as Francis Addai Nimoh and former Energy Minister, Boakye Agyarko, both got 0.98 per cent of the total votes cast.

The two were thus scheduled to go for a run-off on Saturday, September 2.

However, the National Council said they will constitute an electoral college made up of the National Council to break the tie between Mr Agyarko and his competitor Francis Addai Nimoh.

This did not go down well with Mr Boakye Agyarko who formally withdrew from the race.