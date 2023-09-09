Ghanaian gospel musician, Florence Obinim has denied claims that she has gone under the knife to enhance her body.

According to her, she inherited her beautiful body from her mother.

In an interview with Ghpage and monitored by Graphic Showbiz, Florence Obinim said her mother, named Akosua had huge backside and hips.

Florence Obinim claimed she added more weight after giving birth but did serious gym work to get her desired body.

“My butts are natural, after giving birth to all my children, I did some serious gym work and I was very particular about my stomach because if you have a flat tummy, your butt and hips will automatically be very visible” she explained.

Florence Obinim, who is credited with songs such as “Mehyia Jesus”, “ Osoro Ne Mefie”, among others said she started working on her weight after she was body shamed live on television.

Florence Obinin nurtured her talent as a young singer at a branch of the Assemblies of God church in Kumasi.

She was inspired by South Africa’s Rebecca Malope to release her maiden Osoro ne me fie and has since then dropped songs such as Wagye me, Oben me, Mehia w’adom, Mdimafo, Mahunu bi da, Ma me nyansa.