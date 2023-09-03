The Akenten Appiah-Minkah University of Skills Training and Entrepreneurial Development (AAMUSTED) is mourning the tragic loss of Chief Prosper Owusu, fondly known as ‘Arrested,’ who served as the chief priest of Opoku Ware Hall.

His untimely passing comes just six days after a horrifying stunt went wrong, during which he accidentally set himself on fire.

Arrested was a well-known figure on campus, renowned for his daring stunts and entertaining performances.

Tragically, on the fateful day, his routine stunt which involves lighting himself on fire took a devastating turn that led to his demise.

Videos shared of his final display captured him lighting himself on fire, but in few minutes, he was seen struggling to extinguish the flames that engulfed him.

Despite their immediate efforts to assist the chief priest, he suffered severe burns and was rushed to the Komfo Anokye Teaching Hospital for medical treatment.

He, however, succumbed to his injuries and passed away on Saturday, September 1.

The news of Chief Prosper Owusu’s untimely death has left the university community in shock.

Many have taken to social media to express their condolences and share fond memories of Arrested’s vibrant and captivating performances.

Prosper was a third-year Mathematics Education student. He was 23.

His burial has been slated for September 14.

Meanwhile, authorities of AAMUSTED have issued a statement in that regard, noting that investigations have commenced.