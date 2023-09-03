Legendary artiste ‘Atumpan’ may have hanged his musical boots, but his good works are still propelling him into the limelight.

In what is a proud moment for Ghana music, ex-Manchester United footballer, Jesse Lingard was captured jamming to Atumpan’s banger, ‘The Thing’.

Though it stirred controversy over it’s content, ‘The Thing’ was a smash hit which dominated music markets in 2012.

11 years down the line, Jesse Lingard has finally caught the fever as he was captured in a joyous mood enjoying the song during a jolly ride.

He sang word for word the lyrics of the song and at a point showcased his car’s dashboard to reveal the artiste and title of the song to his 9.4 million Instagram followers.

Watch video below: