Dancehall King, Shatta Wale has taken a special liking to his highlife counterpart Fameye, as he publicly eulogizes him.

In what is a rare incident, Shatta took to his social media to express his appreciation for Fameye’s craft, advising him to push further.

In a tweet, the ‘My Level’ crooner candidly stated that, he has taken time to listen to Fameye’s music while working, leading him to the conclusion that Fameye’s talent is really underrated.

Today I decidcated my time to play @Fameye songs all at work 🤞🏽



His songs are all like Psalms !!



Go and and listen to album and stop underrating Ghanaian artiste !!



We get am bad bad bad !!!!



Kudos bro @Fameye — SHATTA WALE (@shattawalegh) August 30, 2023

He likened the Bogoso superstar’s songs to Psalms while encouraging music lovers all over the world to listen to his music.

Shatta’s endorsement of Fameye’s musical prowess comes as a shock to all as he had earlier trashed Ghanaian artistes for having limited global reach.

In a rather sharp u-turn, Shatta has adviced others to stop underrating Ghanaian artistes, emphasizing that they have exceptional talents.