Former Manchester United and England midfielder Jesse Lingard has completed a move to South Korean side FC Seoul.

Lingard has been without a club since his contract expired at Nottingham Forest at the end of last season.

It is understood the 31-year-old has signed a two-year deal with the K-League club, with the option for a further year.

Lingard said he had received “many offers” but had decided he wanted a new football experience in South Korea.

“I’ve always wanted a different challenge and to create new memories in my career,” Lingard said in a YouTube video.

“I believe South Korea is the perfect place for that.”

Warrington-born Lingard came through Manchester United’s youth ranks to make his first-team debut under Louis van Gaal in August 2014.

He went on to make 232 appearances for United, scoring 35 goals as he helped United win the FA Cup, League Cup and Europa League.

Lingard joined Forest on a one-year deal in July 2022 after his contract expired with the Red Devils.

Forest released him in the summer after he made 20 appearances.

He said FC Seoul’s determination to sign him prior to the transfer becoming public knowledge on deadline day in England helped persuade him to make the move.

“FC Seoul showed me great passion, sending me a concrete offer on paper while other clubs were contacting me verbally,” Lingard said at a news conference.

“They also came to Manchester to check my physical condition as well.”

It had been reported Lingard wanted to expand his off-field interests in esports, fashion and restaurant businesses in Korea but he said his career on the pitch was a key factor in the decision.

“I’ll focus on football, my personal business is nothing to do with football. The most important thing to me is football,” he added.

Lingard, who also had loan spells with Leicester, Birmingham, Brighton, Derby and West Ham, won the last of his 32 England caps in a 5-0 win over Andorra in October 2021.