The New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer, Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, has pledged to enhance the government’s Free Senior High School (SHS) policy.

Highlighting his vision for the nation during a national address at the UPSA auditorium on February 7, Dr. Bawumia emphasised that the government achieved a historic level of SHS enrollment, with approximately 500,000 students in 2023.

He also lauded the performance of students in the 2023 West African Senior School Certificate Examination (WASSCE), describing it as the best since 2015.

“We have also implemented Free SHS with an increase in enrollment from 800,000 in 2016 to 1.4 million by 2022. The year 2023 has recorded the highest-ever level of enrollment in SHS of around 500,000 students.”

“The performance of the students at WASSCE is also the best since 2015, and we have also achieved gender parity. Under my government, Free SHS will continue, and we will improve upon it. Who can you trust to protect and improve Free SHS? Once again, it is Dr. Bawumia.”

Despite numerous calls from various groups and individuals to revise the policy for improvement, the Akufo-Addo government has maintained its stance.

Meanwhile, the government has agreed with the International Monetary Fund (IMF) to reassess the program and its associated costs.