A journalist based in Takoradi in the Western region, Michael Osei, also known as Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang, has been found dead in his room.

The morning show host on New Day TV was scheduled to start work on Monday, February 5, but failed to appear.

Graphiconline reported that, his colleagues became anxious when numerous attempts to reach him via phone went unanswered.

When they went to his house, they notice his door was locked and his phone continued to ring.

With the help of other tenants, his room was broken into and he was found motionless on his bed.

Mr. Tenkorang was rush him to the hospital, but he was declared dead upon arrival.

The 35-year-old was a fourth-year Public Relations student at Islamic University.

He was known for his experience in the media industry, having previously worked with various local media outlets in Koforidua, including Starr TV.

Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang left behind a wife and two children who live at Akyem Tafo in the Eastern region.

A close friend, Kwaku Nkansah Obrempon confirmed Nana Yaw Osei Tenkorang death in a post on social media.

“With a heavy heart, I announce to you the sudden demise of our brother and friend, Michael Osei (Nanasei). His lifeless body was found in his room on Monday, 05-02-2024, at his residence in Takoradi. I urge all affected persons to remember the family in prayers as we mourn him” he wrote.

ALSO READ:

Veteran journalist passes on