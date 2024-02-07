A former Editor of The Mirror, Emmanuel Nii Okai Provencal has passed away, aged 79.

He passed away on January 10, after a short illness.

Mr Provencal, popularly called Prov, joined the then Graphic Corporation, now the Graphic Communications Group Limited (GCGL) as a young reporter and by dint of hard work, rose through the ranks to become the Editor of the popular national weekend paper,

The Mirror one of the brands of the GCGL until he voluntarily retired in 2002.

He is survived by his children, Robert Nii Obodai, Albert Nii Adjah and Naa Oboshie Provencal.

Funeral arrangements will be announced later.

