Former Tourism Minister, Catherine Ablema Afeku has urged Ghanaians to give Dr. Mahamudu Bawumia, the New Patriotic Party’s flagbearer an opportunity to lead the country as President.

Speaking on Asempa FM’s Ekosii Sen programme Wednesday, Madam Afeku said Dr. Bawumia is Ghana’s best candidate and should be given a chance to build upon the successes of the NPP government.

“They (NDC) know he is fresh, he has ideas and he has never been a president before, and when given a chance, he will lay out and continue the successes of the NPP government. We have a lot to celebrate, we just need to stop the cynicism” she said.

Madam Afeku asked the NDC to refrain from blaming Dr. Bawumia and instead acknowledge his contributions.

She cited Article 61 of the Constitution – the role of the Vice President, which involves assisting the President and offering input but not making final decisions.

“Go to the Constitution, Article 61, the Vice Presidential role is constitutionally mandated, you are given a task constitutionally or as the President deems fit, you’re not in charge, you’re not at the helm of affairs, you’re an assistant, a driver’s mate, it doesn’t mean you don’t share your thoughts, you’re not the ultimate or final decision maker, but all of a sudden NDC has gone for a meeting and are lumping blames on Bawumia”

The parliamentary candidate for Evalue-Ajomoro-Gwira stated that, Dr Bawumia has been an effective head of the Economic Management Team, playing a crucial role in turning the economy around.

In her view, Dr Bawumia has been the best Vice President in the country’s history.

Meanwhile, Dr. Bawumia is set to address the public in an event titled “Bawumia Speaks: Ghana’s Next Chapter: Selfless Leadership and Bold Solutions For the Future” at the University of Professional Studies, Accra (UPSA).

The event is anticipated to showcase the Vice President’s vision for the future of Ghana, particularly as the country undergoes an International Monetary Fund (IMF) bailout.

