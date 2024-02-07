The President’s nominee for Municipal Chief Executive (MCE) for Nkwanta South municipality of the Oti Region, Felix Owusu Gyimah, has urged residents in the area to prioritise peace for development to thrive.

He noted that, Nkwanta South had been one of the fastest developing areas until recent conflicts disrupted its developmental agenda.

Speaking in an interview with Adom News, Mr. Gyimah said if chiefs and residents work together to pursue peace and unity, it would promote much-needed opportunities.

He thanked President Akufo-Addo for his confidence in him and assured residents of his commitment to the area’s development.

Prior to his nomination by the President, Felix Owusu Gyimah served as the Constituency Secretary and Municipal Youth Employment Agency (YEA) Coordinator for Nkwanta.

Meanwhile, a total of 45 Assembly members, including government appointees, are expected to decide on the fate of the President’s nominee for the Nkwanta South municipality within the next 21 days.

Though the new Assembly is yet to be inaugurated, Mr. Gyimah urged the Assembly members to make a decisive decision as the municipality is already lagging behind in development.

