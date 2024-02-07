A tragic clash between residents of Kwawu Bepong and police has resulted in the death of Abena Nyarkoa, a mother of five children.

Her death has sparked demands for justice and support for her grieving family.

According to reports, some residents attacked the Bepong chief’s palace and some police officers in Kwahu Bepong, leading to a fatal gunshots that claimed Nyarkoa’s life.

The victim’s grief-stricken mother, Adwoa Marfowaa, has passionately appealed for justice for her late daughter and support for the five children left behind.

Speaking out about the devastating loss, she appealed to the government to ensure that those responsible for her daughter’s death are held accountable.

According to Adwoa Marfowaa, her daughter Abena Nyarkoa was fatally shot by police during the clash while she was out buying kenkey.

The tragic incident has left the family shattered and in urgent need of assistance to cater for the welfare and education of the five children.