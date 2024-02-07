Former President John Dramani Mahama, the flagbearer of the National Democratic Congress (NDC), has pledged to address the water crisis and revamp industrial roads in Tamale if elected President.

Speaking to artisans in the industrial enclave of Tamale during the NDC’s Building Ghana Tour, Mahama assured residents of plans to expand the water systems to improve access to water.

The discussion with artisans at the Tamale Industrial area, known as the Magazine, highlighted concerns such as bad roads and water shortages.

Mr. Mahama acknowledged these challenges and promised to address them should he win the December elections.

During the engagement, artisans said they need modern equipment and financial support to expand their businesses.

They indicated that, getting access to funding for computerized diagnostic machines will sustain and grow their operations.

In response, Mahama outlined his party’s vision to support industrial enclaves like Tamale. He assured the artisans of the NDC’s commitment to providing financial assistance and provide them with modern infrastructure to enhance their businesses.

The pledge to expand the water systems and revamp industrial roads in Tamale reflects Mahama’s commitment to addressing key issues affecting residents and supporting economic growth in the region.