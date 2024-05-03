Former President John says that Ghana must recognize the vital role of journalism in addressing the severe environmental challenges facing the nation.

He expressed disappointment that the media has not effectively held the government accountable for critical environmental issues such as illegal mining (galamsey), deforestation, and deteriorating sanitation.

Mr Mahama made these remarks in a post on Friday, May 3, commemorating World Press Freedom Day 2024, under the theme “A Press for the Planet: Journalism in the Face of the Environmental Crisis.”

He highlighted the ongoing degradation of the nation’s water bodies and forests, saying it poses significant threats to the environment, as well as to the health and livelihoods of communities.

The National Democratic Congress (NDC) flagbearer for the 2024 general elections stressed the importance of the media, with its power to expose harmful activities, in inspiring society and relevant authorities to take action.

“As a leader committed to building the Ghana we want, I am steadfast in my commitment to fostering a stronger partnership between the government and the media,” he affirmed.

“Together, we will protect our natural resources for the benefit of future generations.”

Mr Mahama noted that collaboration with the media would lead to a more transparent and accountable framework that prioritizes sustainable development and environmental conservation.

“On this World Press Freedom Day, let us reaffirm our dedication to journalism’s crucial role in confronting the environmental crisis and shaping a better future for everyone,” the former President added.