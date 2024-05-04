The latest episode of Britain’s Got Talent witnessed a stunning performance by the talented dancer Afronita and her protégée, Abigail, leaving the audience in awe.

Dressed in vibrant kente blended outfits, the duo took the stage with an electrifying performance that showcased their dancing prowess.

With infectious energy and synchronized moves, they brought back the spirit of azonto, dancing to popular hits like Fuse’s “Antenna” and other Azonto classics.

While the judges were visibly impressed by their performance, it was the overwhelming reaction from the audience that truly stole the show.

As Afronita and Abigail concluded their performance, the entire audience rose to their feet, giving them a standing ovation as a sign of appreciation for their talent.

Afronita and Abigail are undoubtedly making history for Ghana, showcasing the rich cultural heritage and talent that the country has to offer on an international platform.

Watch their performance below: