Three individuals, including two men who claimed to be nurses at Walewale Government Hospital and Kumbungu health centre, were caught red-handed illegally distributing tramadol to dealers.

The suspects were caught red-handed distributing large quantities of Tramadol, including 150mg and 250mg doses, to dealers of these restricted drugs.

They were found in possession of multiple boxes of Tramadol, which they were selling at significantly lower prices than the market value.

Tramadol, a potent pain medication, is tightly regulated due to its potential for abuse and addiction. The recommended dosage is typically 50mg.

Upon interrogation, the suspects admitted to the criminal nature of their action.

They confessed to selling Tramadol along with other drugs to residents in the area.

The arrests came after security officials observed suspicious activities and confronted the suspects.