Ghanaian dancers Afronita and Abigail were greeted with an enthusiastic reception at Kotoka International Airport following their impressive performance on Britain’s Got Talent (BGT).

The duo, known for their captivating dance routines, returned to Ghana after securing the third place on the popular UK talent show.

Upon their arrival, a huge crowd gathered to celebrate their achievement.

Fans, well-wishers, and members of Afronita’s dance academy welcomed them with flowers and cheers.

The welcoming party held banners and sang praises which reflected the nation’s pride in the duo’s international success.

Afronita and Abigail had been in the UK for the duration of their participation in BGT, where they garnered significant acclaim for their performances.

Their innovative choreography and dynamic stage presence earned them a place in the final, where they eventually secured third position.

Speaking to the media, Afronita expressed her gratitude for the overwhelming support they received both locally and internationally.

She noted that their success on BGT serves as an inspiration for aspiring dancers in the country.

Abigail also shared her excitement and thanked the fans for their unwavering support throughout the competition.