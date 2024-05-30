The entire nation is in a jubilant mood as dancers Afronita and Abigail have just delivered a show-stopping performance in the semi-finals of Britain’s Got Talent.

Their insanely energetic performance secured them a place in the finals of this season’s competition.

The dynamic duo captivated both the audience and judges with a dance routine that showcased their incredible talent and vibrant Ghanaian heritage.

Their performance was a dazzling medley of popular hits, including Fuse ODG’s “Azonto,” Beyoncé’s “Run The World,” and Toofan’s “Gweta.”

Not only did the duo’s coordination do the trick, their infectious enthusiasm spread a wave of excitement throughout the arena.

Judge Simon Cowell, known for his critical eye, praised Afronita and Abigail’s eclectic performance, commending their creativity and the seamless blend of different dance styles.

He noted that their act was not just a dance but a celebration of culture, passion, and artistry, which set them apart in the competition.

As the final notes of their routine echoed through the venue, the crowd erupted into applause, and social media buzzed with support for the talented pair.

Ghanaians at home and abroad shared in the joy, flooding platforms with messages of pride and encouragement for Afronita and Abigail.

With the finals coming off on Sunday, all eyes will be on Afronita and Abigail as they prepare to take their performance to even greater heights.

In a heartfelt moment backstage, the duo expressed their gratitude to everyone who has supported them thus far, particularly their fans in Ghana.

They promised to bring their very best to the finals and continue to make their country proud.

Watch video of their performance below: