Members of the Musicians Union on Ghana (MUSIGA) in the Northern part of the country are set to undergo a two day workshop starting from today, May 30.

The workshop themed, “Leveraging Digital Tools to Generate Revenue” is part of a training programme supported by the Ghana Skills Development Fund (GSDF) which involves the training of 32 members of the union.

The training is also intended to equip patrons with the necessary skills and knowledge to understand the digital and streaming platforms and how it can be beneficial to their works.

According to the General Secretary of the Union, S. Kofi Agyemang noted that, “Considering the rapid changes in the music business and the fact that the whole business is now digital, from production to consumption, it’s important that we equip our members with the necessary skills to enable them compete favourably in the business and thrive.”

The workshop facilitator, Kwabena Ofei-Kwadey Nkrumah aka Spikey says, “It’s essential that our creatives understand that content creation around their music is the way to generate more revenue and not just uploading your music videos, you need to understand the creation of content and how to monetise your online presence.”

He also mentioned that participants will similarly be taught about the changing music landscape, how to develop a fan base, utilise technological tools such as A.I to create content, how to distribute, market and monetise content among others.

The workshop in Tamale is the third and final workshop by MUSIGA. The previous two workshops took place in Accra and Kumasi.

For the Accra workshop, participants were drawn from Western, Central, Greater Accra, and Volta Regions and Kumasi had participants from Ashanti Region, Eastern Region, and Bono Ahafo Region